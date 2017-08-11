Testimony ends for day in Swift groping case

Music superstar Taylor Swift told a United States court Thursday of her shock as she realised she was being groped during a photo opportunity in Colorado, as she faced the former DJ she accuses of assaulting her. She said: ‘It was a definite grab … a very long grab.

Swift, who wore a short-sleeved floral print dress, was in combative form as she was questioned for around an hour, occasionally rebuking Mueller’s attorney for his line of inquiry.

Swift returned to court in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon and faced off with the radio host she accused of touching her butt during a backstage meet and greet in 2013. Two days later, Mueller was sacked from his $150,000 job — his “dream job”, he said – as a radio DJ.

Mueller also hit the stand on Wednesday, and was cross-examined by Swift’s attorney, Doug Baldridge, who attacked the radio host’s claims that Swift’s accusations had “rendered him unemployable”.

In her testimony, Swift said that Mueller lifted her skirt and grabbed her buttocks while the two were posing for a photo.

Thursday’s final witness was Stephanie Simbeck, a photographer who works for Swift and took the picture of her and Mueller.

Mueller has his right hand concealed behind her rear end, and Swift appears to have shifted her hip slightly away from him. She rejected Mueller’s claim that their interaction was basic “jostling” for a photo and dismissed the possibility that she had misidentified Mueller. Andrea began by saying, “I knew what happened, I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter’s mouth”.

Robert Call, Mueller’s boss at KYGO and the man who fired him, later told the court the photo indicated to him that Mueller’s hand was in an inappropriate place and that this was a large reason for his dismissal.

“I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in anyway that this is my fault because it isn’t”, the singer continued, before saying, “I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine”.

On the evening of June 2, 2013, Swift met Mueller, and his girlfriend of the time, Shannon Melcher, at a meet-and-greet prior to a concert at the Pepsi Center.

Swift, as captured by a court sketch artist, during the trial. “I don’t want people to grab my ass at meet-and-greets at my concerts”. “You can ask me a million questions – I’m never going to say anything different”. “It was just destroying her that she said that”.

Swift also testified that it was not possible that anyone but Mueller groped her.

“Because my ass is located in the back of my body“.

Mueller attorney Gabriel McFarland said during questioning that Simbeck was making an assumption because Mueller’s hand position can not be seen in the photo, which has not been publicly released.

“He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass“. Andrea Swift is a co-defendant in his lawsuit.

A former disc jockey accused of groping Taylor Swift has taken the stand again in Denver federal court as testimony resumes in his legal battle with the singer-songwriter.

Swift testified Mueller grabbed her behind underneath her skirt, not above it, during the pre-concert meet-and-greet photo session.

Swift repeatedly said no one else could have groped her. “She couldn’t believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there”.

“I do know”, Simbeck testified.

On Tuesday, Mueller testified that Coomer said he met Swift before the show and had his hands on her backside.