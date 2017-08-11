Texas Sales Tax Holiday Begins Friday

Shoppers are expected to flock to retail stores this weekend to take advantage of the annual Texas sales tax holiday which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced at less than $100 are exempt from sales tax this weekend, according to the office of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, which oversees sales tax collection in the state.

The tax break is included on every individual item that does not exceed $100. Tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimsuits, however, all qualify for the tax exemption.

The tax exemption does not apply to adjustment, embroidery, or cleaning services for clothes and shoes.

Tax is due on accessories including jewelry, purses, handbags, watches, wallets, and similar items.