Thai granny completes university degree at 91

According to the BBC, nonagenarian Kimlan Jinakul picked up her scroll from the Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University on Wednesday, fulfilling her decades-long ambition to obtain a degree. “But soon after her family moved to the capital Bangkok, she got married and abandoned her dreams of getting a degree”, states the report.

Kimlan said, “If we do not study, do not read, do not know, then we won’t be able to speak and make sense”. The loss of her child still weighing on her, Kimlan used her daughter’s memory as motivation to pass her tests and earn her degree.

Jinakul had always wanted to go to university, and after seeing her children and grandchildren graduate, she wanted to do the same for herself. “So I encouraged and supported them when they wanted to to go to university”.

When one of her daughters took a course at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, Jinakul chose to continue her education as well. However, the death of one of her daughters made her defer her studies for several years. “I’m hoping my daughter’s soul would be pleased to see this“, she added.

While four of her five children got their master’s degree and one even went on to receive a PhD in the US, Kimlan’s dreams still lingered and it wasn’t long when she decided that it’s never too late to do what you are passionate about.

Kimlan, who is initially from the Lampang province of northern Thailand, always had a desire to learn. The Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University offers classes geared towards the elderly. Students are allowed to study part-time and remotely.

“For the elderly, we focus on practicality rather than the academic aspect”, professor Panumas Kadngaongam, acting dean of the university, said.

The 91-year-old woman and her family traveled 450 miles from their home in Phayao province north of Bangkok to attend her graduation ceremony. Her diploma was presented to her by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. Thailand’s public universities usually have members of the royal family hand out diplomas.

“I am happy and honoured that the king has graciously shown such limitless mercy”, Kimlan said, using a phrase meant to show utmost respect to Thai royalty. “If there were no new sciences, the world would stop prospering”, she said.

Throughout her uni life, Kimlan said she would wake up early in the mornings before giving alms to Buddhist monks and visiting a neighbourhood temple.

“When I told myself to finish one chapter, I would try my best to do so. And that’s what helped me during my study reviews”. She spoke to Watchiranont Thongtep of the BBC’s Thai service.