The Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Receives $30.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

More news for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) on Monday, July 17 with “Hold” rating. In the last earnings report the EPS was $0.99 and is projected to be $1.44 for the current year with 124,916,000 shares now outstanding.

EPS growth in next year is estimated to reach 5.67% while EPS growth estimate for this year is set at 20.30%. Generally speaking, earnings are expected to grow in coming quarters. Nomura upgraded the shares of AKRX in report on Wednesday, December 2 to “Buy” rating. The company beat the analyst EPS Estimate with the difference of $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKRX. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akorn in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, November 4 report.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akorn is Hold and the average price target is $34, representing a 1.9% upside. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and worldwide trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.baseball-news-blog.com/2017/08/10/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-2727-shares-of-akorn-inc-nasdaqakrx.html. Bruce Kutinsky, Chief Operating Officer reported the sale of 40,000 shares of AKRX stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Shares were disposed in a price range of $33.37, amounting to $172,356.05. The Director now owns $2,208,260 of the stock per the Form 4 SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 116.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of MI now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Akorn by 322,209.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akorn by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bolstered its investment by buying 4,469 shares an increase of 0.6% from 12/31/2016 to 03/31/2017. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Akorn by 2.3% in the first quarter.

Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) is an interesting player in the Healthcare space, with a focus on Drugs – Generic. The scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 recommending Strong Buy and 5 recommending a Strong Sell. Akorn has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49.

Akorn, Inc.is a niche pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as, animal and consumer health products. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.