The Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Bought by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P.by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 659,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 82.38% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P.by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

The share of The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) now has a value of $33.79 while the company’s 52 week low is at $23.33, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 11/09/16. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group L.P.by 8.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,422,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,745,000 after buying an additional 125,477 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,475,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,695,000 after buying an additional 5,951,587 shares during the period. Southport Management Ltd Liability Co has 3.62% invested in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) for 100,000 shares.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) declined 2.6159% on early Friday, reaching $32.5263. News about a company’s financial status, products, or plans, whether positive or negative, will typically result in a temporary increase in the trade volume of its stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.02B market cap company. More interesting news about Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Blackstone buys Spanish real-estate assets” published on August 08, 2017 as well as Businessinsider.com’s news article titled: “Blackstone whiffs on earnings” with publication date: July 20, 2017. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. The dividend was $0.540 per share for the quarter or $2.16 on an annualized basis. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This dividend represents a yeild of $6.39 which is the dividend as a percentage of the current share price. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BX in report on Tuesday, August 11 with "Overweight" rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BX in report on Tuesday, February 9 with "Buy" rating. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P.in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group L.P. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Lastly, Oppenheimer Holdings, boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and issued the shares an "outperform" recommendation in a analysis report on Friday morning, Jul 14th. around three research experts recommended the company shares with a hold recommendation and around ten has issued a buy recommendation to The corporation. the share presently has a consensus recommendation of "Buy" and an consensus price target of $37.42. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $650,600.00.