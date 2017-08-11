The Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Chemours Company (The) now has a P/E ratio of 30.26 and market capitalization is 8.56B.

UBS raised the price target and upgraded the stock on August 7 boosting the price target from $16.00 to $50.00 and altering the rating from “Neutral” to “Neutral”. Instead, they should also do their own research-such as reading the prospectus for new companies or for public companies, the quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC-to confirm whether a particular investment is appropriate for them in light of their individual financial circumstances. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. On August 7 the stock rating was upgraded from “Neutral” to “Neutral” and a price target of $50.00 was set by analysts at UBS. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Chemours Company (The) had a return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. It last trading capacity has been watched at 4.4 million shares and 3.01 million shares are explored as seeing the average capacity of last three months trading period. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chemours Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Public Employees Retirement System of OH held its stake in Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. On July 15 Citigroup maintained a company rating of “Neutral” and moved up the price target from $8.00 to $9.00. Relative volume is ratio between current volume and 3-month average value, intraday adjusted. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Chemours Company (The) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 135.9% in the first quarter. During the same period past year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter previous year. Chemours Company (The)’s payout ratio is now 8.11%. Chemours Company (The) recently announced a dividend to be paid on Friday September 15th, 2017. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The dividend payment will be $0.030 per share for the quarter which is $0.12 annualized. The ex-dividend date is set for Monday the 15th of May 2017. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 35.1% in the first quarter. This dividend amount will represent a yeild of $0.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by BNB Daily and is the property of of BNB Daily. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $223,461.24. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & worldwide trademark & copyright law. Paul Kirsch, President – Fluoroproducts disclosed the sale of 19,036 shares of (CC). During its last trading session, Stock traded with the total exchanged volume of 4.4 million shares. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.thecerbatgem.com/2017/08/11/chemours-company-the-nysecc-cut-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.