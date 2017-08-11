The David Wagner Revolution Is In Full Swing At Huddersfield Town

Smith, as the man sporting the armband every week, will have a key role to play if Huddersfield are to once again prove the doubters wrong.

What’s the highest reasonable goal your team has and what needs to go right to get there?

“I think we will just do what we did previous year, go on the grass and play how we know we can play”, said Palmer, who has been borrowed by Huddersfield for a second successive season. Personally, I’d be delighted with survival but I genuinely don’t know what will happen.

Written off in many quarters even after the scintillating start that had Huddersfield sitting atop the Championship going into the second global break, Wagner’s men continued to prove the critics wrong all the way to the Championship play-off final.

Actually, no, I’ve changed my mind, we’re going to be champions.

Tipped for relegation at the start of last season, the charismatic German defied the odds as his squad, assembled on a budget of just £11m, won promotion via the play-off final.

What are you scared of that might derail your season?

Finishing 17th would be a fantastic achievement for Huddersfield, who are now the bookmakers’ favourites to make a quick return to the second tier.

Who’s a player on your team that neutrals might not know much about, but should become fans of?

“He didn’t give me much praise, but that probably toughened me up”.

He said: “I think this will be absolutely a comparable success for us as a football club to stay up, even if we will not have a trophy and a parade at the end”.

Billing scored two goals in 24 appearances for the Terriers last season. Mooy stands out because of his incredible quality on the ball.

“It’s something I’ve worked towards for a lot years”, said the 26 year old, signed for a club record $13 million by the Terriers off the back of last season’s standout loan spell from Manchester City.

Think you can do better than Lawro?

Huddersfield Town, though, do things rather differently with the top-flight’s newest arrival sharing Canalside with a host of local sports clubs and gym-goers.

“If he develops as we hope, his next three years at the club will be very exciting for our fans”.

“I am always talking to Dean about the Premier League, certain grounds and things like that”.

And Yiadom will compete for a place after a stunning rise from non-league football and League Two with Barnet before catching the eye of clubs in the second tier. They were tipped for relegation in some quarters previous year and ended the campaign winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley.