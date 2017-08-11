The J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.57. Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp.by 1.5% in the first quarter.

J & J Snack Foods published that its Board of Directors has approved a shares repurchase plan on early Fri, Aug 4th that authorizes The corporation to buyback 500,000 outstanding Stocks. (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp.by 1.3% in the first quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JJSF. J & J Snack Foods Corp. recently declared a dividend that was paid on Thursday the 6th of July 2017. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,931,000 after buying an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Its investment was valued at $104,050,000 a decrease of 6.4% as of quarter end. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 81,568 shares or 3.12% of their U.S. portfolio. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. J & J Snack Foods Corp.

Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 8.50% for the current year. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.72. Also, the number of investment professionals holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in their top 10 positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number.

Nationwide Fund Advisors reports that it bought 2,046 shares last quarter increasing its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp.by 2.4%.

Earnings per share (EPS) the amount of income that “belongs” to each share of common stock. MA Acquires 1,026 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. As of the last earnings report the EPS was $4.01 and is estimated to be $4.19 for the current year with 18,738,000 shares now outstanding. Sr VP Gerard Garfield Law sold 1,955 shares at an average price of $102.79 on Thursday the 18th.

08/22/2016 – KeyBanc began new coverage on J & J Snack Foods Corp. giving the company a “sector weight” rating. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. During the past six months, J&J Snack Foods Corp.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In terms of performance, we can pore into the stats for J&J Snack Foods Corp.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports.

In other news, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 3,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $393,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,365.09.

In related news, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th.

It operates in three business segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets and Frozen Beverages.

Many high profile hedge funds modified to their stake in the share. Its principal snack food products are soft pretzels marketed primarily under the brand names SUPERPRETZEL and BAVARIAN BAKERY; frozen juice treats and desserts marketed primarily under the LUIGI’S, WHOLE FRUIT, ICEE, PHILLY SWIRL and MINUTE MAID brand names; churros marketed primarily under the TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO brand names, and bakery products sold primarily under the READI-BAKE, COUNTRY HOME, MARY B’S and DADDY RAY’S brand names, as well as for private label and contract packing.