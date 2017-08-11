The Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

The institutional investor owned 2,443,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the period. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 15,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 50.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. The institutional investor purchased 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

At the end of Mar reporting period, 469 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by some 111,723,562 shares, 446 decreased positions by 109,402,779 and 128 held positions by 891,795,203. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 221,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the period.

General Motors Company (NYSE GM) traded down 1.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. These negative sentiments could be a result of the company’s dismal 2017 outlook and its falling market global share. $555,475 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were sold by Hinrichs Joseph R. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Dividend yields of more than 5% are typically very hard to come by, and usually follow a significant depreciation in a company’s stock price. General Motors also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 16,324 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,840 put options. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13.

Ford Motor Company (F) reported sales (ttm) of 153.6 Billion, whereas, 15 number of analysts estimated the mean sale of 32767.9 million.

Looking at the 2017 USA auto sales volumes (XLY), Ford was the second-largest automaker behind General Motors (GM) but ahead of Toyota (TM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). The company’s revenue for the quarter was down.5% compared to the same quarter a year ago. During the same period past year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. A rating of 4 or 5 would represent a Sell recommendation. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is now 26.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.42 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 46,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,119. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,001 shares of company stock worth $12,827,204.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.