The Next Andrew Garfield ‘Spider-Man’ Movie Would’ve Been Weird AF

The series was discontinued by Sony due to a number of behind-the-scenes issues – mainly involving lower-than-expected revenues on the film and Andrew Garfield’s dissatisfaction with the movies – and Spider-Man was rebooted again instead.

As we now know, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was poorly received by critics and, while it grossed $709 million at the worldwide box office, it fell short of the box office of its predecessor.

Spider-Man has the most impressive array of villains of any Marvel superhero. It is your responsibility as a director to make those. Everything that happens is your problem. I was never pushed around. A lot of intelligent people had ideas very fixed on things, but it was my film. Every one of them stands out on both a visual standpoint as well as their distinctiveness. Many factors must be taken into consideration. He had some good times on his Spidey movies and learned valuable lessons, like the pressure of having to speed towards a release date. “I’d do them differently now but I am grateful, and rather non-cynical vis-à-vis any of it”. This is why I’m always screaming “Give it back to Marvel!” Maybe it has accelerated the timing, which has made things hard, but it is something that I accepted. That’s the nature of what those movies are. I’ve just been bouncing back and forth to NY. I saw Wonder Woman, which I loved, and I really want to see [Homecoming]. “So I think I’d be more careful about that now”. I didn’t know how to build a film like this when I started.

Did you have ideas for the third one? The fate of a hero in 2014, there will be a third installment in 2016 and a fourth in 2018, and many movies derived, in which a Sinister Six scheduled for the end of 2016.

“They were going to make a “Sinister Six” movie before we did the third [Spider-Man movie]”. But I wanted Chris Cooper…

“We were going to freeze his head, and then he was going to be brought back to life”, the director explained.

The filmmaker, whose drama Gifted is about to hit the home formats added: “And then there was that character called The Gentleman”. But it was a fun exercise. “I look back very fondly on those days”, Webb said.

Aside from Chris’ head, did you have a villain you might have wanted to bring in?

Webb goes on to say that the plan was for the Goblin to lead the Sinister Six, which also would have included the Vulture. We had talked a bit about the Vulture too…