The RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The day’s total volume of 1775022 this morning is in contrast from the three-month daily average of 788.05K. RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) has declined 22.26% since August 10, 2016 and is downtrending. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share. It helps investors in determining whether buying, selling or holding on to a stock would be beneficial for them. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter.

After a recent check, the 14-day RSI for RAIT Financial Trust is now at 11.53, the 7-day stands at 6.06, and the 3-day is sitting at 1.89. It has underperformed by 38.96% the S&P500. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. Therefore 29% are positive.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Rait Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 48.4%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 0% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 0%. Creative Planning now owns 603,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the period. August 5 investment analysts at JMP Securities made no change to the stock rating of “Market Outperform” but lowered the price target from $8.50 to $7.50. The current price of RAS would seem to be a gift for anyone who still owns the stock and an opportunity to short this company should one choose to do so.

FBR Capital started covering RAS with an initial rating of “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3.60 target in Monday, March 14 report.

RAIT Financial Trust was downgraded to “market underperform” by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Compass Point.

The market capitalization of RAIT Financial Trust is at $116.87 Million. The Firm focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. It now has negative earnings. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2016 Q4. The company has an Average True Range (ATR) value of 0.12, while a Beta Value of 1.62.

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) stock price fell -45.81 percent over the past one year, while decreased -52.68 percent during the past 6 months. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,607 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 1,588 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 383,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 75,600 shares.

Since June 1, 2017, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,340 activity.

In other RAIT Financial Trust news, insider Thomas D. Wren purchased 45,000 shares of RAIT Financial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 788.05 million. Prudential Financial Inc controls 14,200 shares worth $31,000. Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

