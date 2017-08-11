The Spectranetics Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNC) Closed 7.8% Above Its 50 Day Average

(NASDAQ:SPNC) shares saw heavy trading volume with 785K shares changing hands by the end of trading on Friday. SPNC was included in 32 notes of analysts from July 27, 2015. Dougherty & Company maintained Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) rating on Thursday, February 25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.50). The stock of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, December 16.

Another recent and important Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Spectranetics Reports Second Quarter 2017 Revenue of $74.7 million” on August 03, 2017.

As of the latest earnings report the EPS was $-1.59 and is expected to be $-1.16 for the current year with 43,734,000 shares outstanding. The Spectranetics Corporation had a negative return on equity of 63.11% and a negative net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The value of the investment in The Spectranetics Corporation went from $646,000 to $828,000 increasing 28.2% quarter over quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of The Spectranetics Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Spectranetics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of The Spectranetics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. On August 4, 2017 the stock rating was set at “Neutral” by Stifel Nicolaus which was a cut from the previous “Buy” rating. The company now has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67 billion. It is now trading at $38.45 barely above $37.28, the stock’s 50 day moving average and which is slightly above the 200 day moving average of $30.10.

In the market the company is trading unchanged by % since yesterday’s close of $38.45. The Spectranetics Corporation has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $38.55.

Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Spectranetics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $9,459,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Spectranetics Corporation by 82.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,678 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc expanded its stake by buying 84 shares an increase of 3.7%. They now have $38.50 target price on the medical equipment provider's stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company.

The Spectranetics Corporation, launched on June 28, 1988, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system.