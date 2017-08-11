The TNB Financial Purchases 270 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% with the market. Becton Dickinson And Company now has $45.18 billion valuation. The stock declined 1.35% or $1.9 reaching $138.44 on the news. It has underperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK’s SI was 2.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Ims Management invested in 0.51% or 2,237 shares. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.com-unik.info/2017/08/09/stanley-black-decker-inc-swk-position-maintained-by-reilly-financial-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html. (NYSE SWK) opened at 140.34 on Thursday. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Therefore 91% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker had 34 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $67 target.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyCorp on Monday, April 24. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 28 by Wolfe Research. (NYSE:SWK) rating on Friday, October 23. UBS initiated it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, September 17 report. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27.

Since February 21, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $14.08 million activity. Park Circle holds 2.39% or 31,875 shares. On Wednesday, March 1 McChesney Lee B sold $731,077 worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 44,253 shares. Conroy Alexandre sold $1.51M worth of stock. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. (NYSE:SWK) was sold by Wyatt John H on Tuesday, March 7. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 98.4% in the Q1. The Company’s divisions include Tools & Storage, Security and Industrial. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment consists of the Power Tools and Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage businesses.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2016Q3.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock.

Many high profile fund managers have modified to their stake in the share. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% in the first quarter. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The value of the investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. increased from $10,538,000 to $11,637,000 increasing 10.4% since the last quarter. (NYSE:SWK) on Monday, June 12. Bowling Mngmt Lc invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Franklin Res invested 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. (NYSE:SWK). Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,731 shares. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. (NYSE:SE) stake by 13,393 shares to 32,855 valued at $1.35M in 2016Q4. Amica Mutual Insur Communications invested in 0.14% or 13,782 shares. First Fincl In owns 50 shares. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is now 29.74%. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,965 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The stock declined 1.33% or $3.69 reaching $274.03 on the news. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Therefore 39% are positive. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, April 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 30. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) on Wednesday, November 9 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 11, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) on Friday, August 4 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, January 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole given on Monday, August 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2016Q3. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. Battery Partners Ix reported 1.41 million shares. Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Kistler owns 332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 349,805 shares. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,461.96. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN). 83,026 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Driehaus Management Limited Liability reported 390,006 shares. Aberdeen Asset Mngmt Pcl Uk reported 104,096 shares. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 297,442 shares with $34.11M value, up from 294,680 last quarter.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stake by 6,923 shares to 8,451 valued at $718,000 in 2016Q4. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $7.81 and is projected to be $7.30 for the current year with 153,152,000 shares outstanding. CMC’s profit will be $35.87 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05.

Ratings analysis reveals 0 of Garmin’s analysts are positive.