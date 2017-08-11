The Trump-McConnell Spat

President Trump escalated his war of words against the Senate Republican leader today after Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) said Trump had “excessive expectations” of Congress to meet White House timelines for legislation.

Trump has remained bitter since Republicans failed to advance a bill through Senate to repeal and replace the Obamacare, a pledge that the GOP has made since 2010 and also a major promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Update: Asked whether McConnell should resign, Trump told reporters that it would depend on whether the Senate Majority Leader accomplishes any of three legislative goals: repeal Obamacare, tax reform and infrastructure.

There was no immediate response from McConnell’s office.

They were particularly angered after the Kentucky Republican pointed a finger at Trump, criticizing him for setting “artificial deadlines” in the healthcare push.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who has been one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters, tried to defuse the spat.

In multiple tweets over two days, President Trump took a break from the links and threatening North Korea with nuclear annihilation to tease McConnell about failing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. “Of course I support the president’s position”. “You can do it!“.

Fox News host Sean Hannity also piled on, calling McConnell “weak” and “spineless” and urging the 75-year-old senator to retire. But that Democratic tension never came this early in a presidency – and it certainly never was this public.

Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at University of Louisville, says Trump is annoyed that his initiatives haven’t been implemented as quickly as he expected. Almost seven in 10 Americans (68 percent) judge the Republican-controlled Congress a failure, according to a new CNN poll.

A decision on whether to send additional members of the military to Afghanistan is “getting close”, according to Trump, who characterized the situation in that country as “a mess”. But other Republicans saw Trump’s moves as counterproductive. When they are attacked from the outside they really tend to band together. “Governing is a team sport”. McConnell has made clear he has little interest in revisiting the health care fight.

Sen. Jeff Flake, Arizona Republican and a prominent critic of Mr. Trump, also said he supports Mr. McConnell, saying on Twitter that he “does a tough job well”. And then I get there, and I said, “Where’s the bill?”

Trump, 71, and McConnell, 75, have never been easy allies, even though the senator’s wife, Elaine Chao, is the president’s transportation secretary.

The tweets came after Trump expressed his disappointment to McConnell over the phone on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

GOP divisions widen with Trump-vs. After a struggle, a Trump-backed bill passed though the House, as it now sits in the Senate.

It’s highly unusual for a president to publicly suggest leadership changes in Congress. Scavino, who has ardently defended the President against critics in the past, posted McConnell’s exact remarks on his personal Twitter and added his own take.

Republicans return to Washington this fall with an ambitious agenda.

And yet, in opening a door he might want to try to shove McConnell out of, Trump once against demonstrated his naivete in Washington’s ways. We’re working on that very hard already.

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had “excessive expectations”, but I don’t think so.