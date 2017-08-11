The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman is moving to Amazon

Robert Kirkman and his Skybound Entertainment will develop various genre projects for Amazon over the course of their newly inked two-year overall deal. In one fell swoop, it makes Amazon Prime Video the exclusive home for any new shows from the minds behind The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and Cinemax’s Outcast.

The partnership with Kirkman came days after streaming rival Netflix acquired comic book publisher “MillarWorld” to bolster its own original offerings.

The deal is big for Amazon, which has recently made a push to snag more genre entertainment per CEO Jeff Bezos’s request.

Kirkman previously had an overall deal at AMC, where he has two series: The Walking Dead, based on Kirkman’s graphic novel, and the companion Fear the Walking Dead, which he co-created.

AMC Networks shares were up 0.15% to $61.02 Friday morning. Kirkman said he believes Amazon will be the flawless home for his future efforts. “Robert and the team at Skybound are some of the most innovative and fearless creatives in the business”. Robert Kirkman and his Skybound shingle are ankling AMC for… “Their new foray into genre fiction has us at peak optimism for what can be accomplished during this unprecedented partnership”.

At this point, Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment properties contracted with AMC and other venues “will play out their current season-order contracts”.

There’s little doubt that The Walking Dead will continue to run for many more seasons- Kirkman himself said he hopes the show will last well into a tenth season. How Will This Affect “The Walking Dead”? This could be a big selling point with Amazon Prime and whatever future projects Kirkman has planned.

The deal means that Robert Kirkman will be developing new shows and content exclusively for Amazon.

Prime Video: Thousands of movies and TV shows, including popular licensed content plus critically-acclaimed and award-winning Amazon Original Series and Movies from Amazon Studios like Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, Love & Friendship, and kids series Tumble Leaf, available for unlimited streaming as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Skybound has jumped into several different programming ventures in the past few years, including YouTube Red, virtual reality projects and new phone apps.

I would love to see an Invincible TV series, personally, but that’s already been optioned for a Universal Pictures film helmed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.