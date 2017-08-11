The White House Torn Apart For Renovations

Trump is now on vacation in Bedminster, New Jersey because the West Wing is being renovated, that gives us a rare chance to see a completely stripped down Oval Office, courtesy of our friend, Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason.

Trump says he is on a “work vacation” while the White House undergoes repairs.

Workers are putting the West Wing and other parts of the White House through around-the-clock renovations while the president is away. When President Barack Obama was told in the spring of 2016 that the renovation could last until the fall of 2016, he and his team made a decision to leave it to the next administration.

The Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House underwent renovations. Work has already begun to replace the West Wing’s 27-year-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

The $3.4 million renovation was planned well before President Trump took office and is expected to take about two weeks, according to the New York Times.

Storage containers lined the driveway.

Trump plans to remain on his working vacation until later this month, when he returns to the White House and prepares for a crucial September that is stacked with deadlines and legislative priorities.

Workmen installed new carpet in the West Wing. A White House official told CNN that the East Wing of the White House will also undergo improvements. White House renovation project, Washington DC, USA – 11 Aug 2017 (Rex Features via AP Images) Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer shows his ID to a Uniformed Secret Service officer as he enters the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations at the White House.