France called on all the concerned parties to act responsibly and de-escalate the situation regarding North Korea, after North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. If carried out, it would be the North’s most provocative missile launch to date.

According to an AP report, the North’s Foreign Ministry in August of 2016 warned that all US military bases in the Pacific including Guam would “face ruin in the face of all-out and substantial attack” by the North’s military.

North Korea announced a detailed plan to launch ballistic missiles toward Guam. But residents are increasingly anxious over Washington’s escalating war of words with North Korea. Tests of North Korea’s own missile suggest that now, the island is within the range of Pyongyang. But global alarm escalated as President Donald Trump dug in on threats of military action.

An expert in the history of the American West and the American Pacific, Ahmad’s current research examines America’s westward expansion into the Pacific Ocean, including Hawaii and the territories of Guam and American Samoa.

The island was occupied by Japan during World War II for more than two years. In 1950, an act of Congress made it an unincorporated organized territory of the United States. The two bases combined house 7,000 US troops.

But there’s also some resentment about not being able to vote in the general election for USA president. Its natives are USA citizens by birth. The unit replaces the 9th squadron from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. While already taking up 30 percent of the island, the American military has been seeking to increase its presence by relocating to Guam thousands of Marines who are now based in Okinawa, Japan.

Guam is also protected by the THAAD missile defense system.

The North Korean army announced it was examining plans for attacking the island, which serves as a launching pad for the US military.

About 160,000 people live on the island, which extends about 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) at its widest. Its capital city is Hagatna and its largest city is Dededo.

The American military presence on Guam consists of two bases: Andersen Air Force Base in the north and Naval Base Guam in the south. They are both managed under Joint Base Marianas.

Andersen Air Force Base houses a Navy helicopter squadron and Air Force bombers that rotate to Guam from the USA mainland, including the B-2 stealth bomber, B-1 and B-52.