They’re Already Killing Me – Chelsea New Boy Aware Of Price Tag Pressure

Much has been made of the fact Antonio Conte took him to Juventus, and then of course left the club, and now it seems that Conte once again played a huge part in Morata’s future, making him feel a move to Chelsea was something he needed to do.

The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea from Real Madrid in July for a reported fee of £58 million and, in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca, admitted there was a degree of pressure attached to his fee.

The striker managed 15 minutes from the bench near the end of the game, followed by a miss from the penalty spot as Arsenal ran out winners and Morata was criticised in some quarters.

He said: “I must admit, it’s a very important amount”.

“It is the price that must be paid for such a large transfer”.

He was speaking to Marca: “I knew Conte loved me, and I had talked to him many times“.

Morata, though, says he’s prepared for the criticism and it will drive him on to be a success at Stamford Bridge. There is also the pressure of his transfer fee, a Chelsea club record, the pressure from the fans and media, and most of all, pressure from the coach who believed in him in the first place and now will rely on him to avoid a sophomore slump in England. “But I’ve already adapted and I’m excited to play”. I need to understand Conte well, he demands the opposite to what my past coaches asked of me.

“I have to adapt to the team system, which is like an Italian one because of the coach”. I will play in different positions and with different game schemes.

“But it does not obsess me either in the sense that I change it by collective titles”.

“And it’s something that motivates me and makes…”

“I hope I can score more than 20 goals“.

“During my time at Juve I didn’t score more than 20 goals a year but I won every title except the Champions League”. It’s my job. But it is not an obsession for me ahead of winning titles for the team.

He said: “I think I had to leave Madrid. I’ve scored 15 or 16 goals and I’ve lifted titles and other strikers have scored 35 and haven’t won anything”.