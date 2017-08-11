Three brand new RCA Roku TVs hit Amazon starting at under $200

RCA and Roku just released a Roku TV equipped with the Roku operating system, making cutting the cable easier than ever before. That $500 50-inch TV only outputs in 1080p, as does a 43-inch model that runs with a suggest retail price of $379.99. The RCA Roku TVs are available online and in-store in the US, with prices begin at $249.99. All available models incorporate the Roku TV interface. The best feature is the easy-to-use Roku search, which can search more than 300 streaming services and channels to find movies and TV shows, sorted by price and streaming service.

The new line is on sale at Walmart.com and Amazon.com today. That might be true, but “RCA” is something of a zombie brand now. According to the company the TVs are available now on Amazon and Walmart, as well as retailers such as BJs, ABC Appliances and Bi Mart. Despite the push from a lot of TV manufacturers, having a TV that supports 4K isn’t exactly a necessity, though as more and more 4K content is produced, that could change over the course of the next few years. “RCA’s partnership with Roku allows us to offer our customers a fantastic, yet affordable smart TV with incredible content choices, on one of the most robust smart TV platforms available”. How affordable are they? The Live TV Pause feature even allows consumers to conveniently pause live broadcasts.

“RCA has been associated with American innovation for nearly a century and we believe consumers will enjoy the RCA Roku TV experience”, said Chas Smith, Roku’s general manager for Roku TV and Roku players. RCA’s partnership with Roku allows us to offer our customers a fantastic, yet affordable smart TV with unbelievable content choices, on one of the most robust smart TV platforms available.