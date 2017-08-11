Three killed in crash on K-32 in Edwardsville

The Kansas State Highway Patrol says K-32 will be closed for several hours overnight following a fatal crash in Edwardsville.

Galutia, 29, of Overland Park was driving east on Kansas 32 at Interstate 435, when a auto being driven west by Aaron A. Ashlock, 42, of Kansas City, Kan., crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head-on, according to the highway patrol. The Optima crossed the center median and struck the Mazda head-on, according to the trooper’s report.

The third fatality was a passenger in Galutia’s vehicle, Ashley D. Gonzalez, 33, of Shawnee, Kansas, who also died at the scene. Authorities also say two children were rushed to an area hospital. Their conditions have not been released. Both children were wearing seat belts.

Troopers continue to investigate what may have caused the westbound vehicle to cross into the eastbound lanes. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.