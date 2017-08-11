Tiger that fatally mauled zookeeper in ’16 has died

Hati, a 14-year-old Malayan tiger who died after surgery Thursday following his monthslong bout of medical woes, drew global attention for killing zookeeper Stacey Konwiser on April 15, 2016.

Stacy Konwiser died from puncture wounds to the neck and spine.

Although police reports confirmed the name of tiger responsible, Carter stresses the zoo never reported the name of the animal out of respect to the family.

Nill said Hati has suffered from a range of illnesses since April. She added that his issues since April have included dental problems, ear aches and gut and intestinal concerns.

Carter said the bulge was in the same area that was stitched up after the first operation. However, during his recovery, Hati stopped breathing and was unable to be resuscitated. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Konwiser had been trained to work with wild animals, including the zoo’s four Malayan tigers, and big cats were her specialty and life-long passion, according to her co-workers. Carter said the zoo has three other Malayan tigers.

“He was a very risky animal, like any tiger”, he said.