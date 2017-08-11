Tillerson says no ‘imminent threat’ from North Korea

The secretary of state said Mr Trump was merely reasserting that the USA would defend itself if attacked, using language North Korea would understand.

“The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people“, Mattis said in a statement, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

ADVERTISEMENTThe Mattis remarks appeared meant to take on a complicated task: They both reined in Trump’s comments, while matching the president’s bellicose tone, which the administration argues has proven effective.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned that war with North Korea would be “catastrophic” and said diplomatic efforts were yielding results.

But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters national security officials had been aware of the tone of Trump’s message before he gave it.

Three U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had not moved additional assets into the region after North Korea’s threats against Guam.

“I think what the president was just reaffirming is that the United States has the capability to fully defend itself from any attack, and our allies, and we will do so”, Tillerson said.

Defense Secretary James Mattis has on many occasions advocated diplomacy with North Korea, but on August 9 he changed his tone and issued Pyongyang a stern warning, cautioning the country that if it doesn’t work with the USA, it could be in trouble.

China, which is North Korea’s closest ally despite its anger at Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs, described the situation as “complex and sensitive”, and urged calm and a return to talks.

His remarks indicated the United States could strike the isolated nation based exclusively on spoken or written threats.

Nuclear-armed North Korea said on Thursday it plans to send four missiles over Japan and towards the US territory of Guam, raising the stakes in a stand-off with US President Donald Trump and mocking him as “bereft of reason”.

Mattis, who was traveling on the West Coast, released his statement after Trump continued to issue threats Wednesday morning. “It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before”, Trump wrote.

The tweet came as Trump traded escalating threats with North Korea.

A Republican who’s a leading voice on defense issues says President Donald Trump has “basically drawn a red line” with his strong warning on North Korea.

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “troubled” by the escalating rhetoric from all sides in the North Korea nuclear dispute.

Seven months into his administration, Trump has ramped up defenses in South Korea, sanctioned North Korea harshly in the United Nations, and has taken a tone that calls out the despot’s threat directly.

North Korea has said it may attack Guam in retaliation. North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States. This knowledge has been a deterrent on any use of force against Pyongyang.

Mattis said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should “take heed” of the U.N. Security Council’s statement that Pyongyang poses a global security threat. The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal”.