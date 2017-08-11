‘Tim and Eric Awesome Show’ is Coming Back to Adult Swim

Awesome 10 Year Anniversary Version, Great Job? premieres Sunday, August 27th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. But for those of you who weren’t lucky enough to catch the tour before it ended in Los Angeles last night, you’ll still get a chance to celebrate 10 years of Tim and Eric. It’s very stupid, and as we’ve learned in the ten years since the show launched, that’s very much when Tim and Eric are at their best.

I think I speak for all of us when I say, “Great job!”

After Season 5 of the spazzed-out, parodical sketch show aired in 2010, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim laid off the shrimp and white wine and have been keeping busy with a bevy of other projects, including becoming cult leaders, impersonating Haribo bears, and even doing some serious acting.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, some of the material from the special was previewed on the duo’s tour.

Along with the Awesome Show, Great Job! special, Heidecker and Wareheim announced that their comedy anthology series, Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories will return September 10th at midnight ET on Adult Swim. The latter show will feature guest stars like Rhea Perlman, Ray Wise, Jorge Garcia, Andre Royo, Sarah Sutherland, and Fred Willard.