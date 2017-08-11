Titanfall Assault lands on Android and iOS

This is actually the second mobile version of Titanfall, and it’s part of the very same publishing deal Respawn Entertainment has with Nexon to create additional Titanfall mobile games.

The competitive real-time strategy game for mobile, Titanfall: Assault was announced a couple of months ago, and yesterday it finally made it to the available list. There are a number of maps, and in these you must take control of key points, or simply defeat the enemy base. When the countdown clock reaches the three minute mark, Titans can be deployed, upping the battle ante considerably. The game features a short tutorial segment that walks you through how to play though in truth the game is pretty easy to pick up, so it won’t take much for you to get used to things.

I’ve played a few practice rounds so far, and the Titanfall spirit certainly shines through. “Collect and upgrade dozens of cards including tactical Burn Cards, which provide powerful support”.

If you’re the sort that likes playing with your friends, you can form a Guild.

You can check out more on the App Store or over at Google Play.

Don’t be disappointed. In the mobile game, you’ll still have Titans to call down, Pilots to control, and Burn Cards that give you boosts. The game is free to download and there will be in-app purchases, though like most of these types of games they aren’t necessary to have fun or play through the game.