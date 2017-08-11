Today Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) Reported Increase in Shorted Shares

American Century Companies Inc controls 521,561 shares valued at $3,051,000.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. (NYSE:ANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc“. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $0.93 and is expected to be $0.57 for the current year with 39,444,000 shares now outstanding. Bank of New York Mellon has an ownership of 80,427 stocks of the oil and gas firms shares valued $969,000 after scooping up an extra 3,617 shares through out the previous quarter, Lastly, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in stocks of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network by 173.2% in the Q1. The brokerage now has a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network during the first quarter worth $418,000. The dividend payment was $0.020 per share for the quarter or $0.08 on an annualized basis. Bb&t Securities, LLC owns 189,907 shares valued at $1,110,000. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.10. (NYSE:ANW) opened at 4.55 on Wednesday. After a recent check, company stock has been trading near the $4.40 mark. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In terms of earnings per share, 3 analysts have a 0.17 EPS mean target for the quarter ending Sep-17, for the quarter ending Dec-17, 3 analysts have a 0.26 EPS mean target and for the quarter ending Dec-17 there are 3 estimates of 0.57 EPS. See Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

Sell-side analysts have also provided a consensus recommendation of 2.00 on company shares. Next quarter’s EPS is expected be $0.17 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $1.21. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter a year ago. On average, analysts predict that Aegean Marine Petroleum Network will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 2 to “Buy”. Clarkson Capital cut Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Box Inc had 23 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock now has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc is an global marine fuel logistics company.