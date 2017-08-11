Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and many others have rooted for Akshay’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Latest Bollywood movie “Toilet Ek Prem Katha“, which has been the most awaited film of Akshay Kumar, has received a grand welcome in the cinema halls. This year, he has had one releases, Jolly LLB 2 that made an opening collection of Rs 12 crore. In Varun’s video, he is seen working out with his trainer and suddenly he wants to go to the washroom, which follows the release dates of Toilet Ek Prem Katha. There is no denying Akshay Kumar’s films have a huge impact on the audience, which eventually reflects the Box Office business. This time, he has come up with another unique content that has piqued audience interest. Before the film’s release, Akshay also met PMModi. Songs of the film also were appreciated by fans of the Khiladi actor. Somewhere between Rs 13 to Rs 15 crore on Friday.

It is based on the true story of newlyweds Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) whose marriage is challenged by the lack of sanitation.

Watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here. Distraught and desperate, Keshav sets out on A mission to win back his love by battling against the age-old traditions, mind-set and value system of his country. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around the theme of open defecation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan forming an intergral part of the film’s plot.