Toll charges on East Link Bridge to be reduced from next week

Dublin City Council issued a statement confirming the toll is being reduced from €1.75 following a ruling by the Revenue Commissioners to exclude Value-Added Tax from toll bridge prices.

And what’s even better, Dublin City Council announced that the new fares will come into place next week, August 18.

The price of a vehicle journey across the bridge will fall from €1.75 to €1.40, the charge for vans and buses will drop by €0.50 to €2.10, and a two-axle toll will drop from €3.50 to €2.85.

For bigger trucks the toll of €4.30 for a three axle unit will fall to €3.50; and the four axle charge will come down to €4.25 from €5.20.

Business group Dublin Chamber welcomed the cuts, but argued more must be done to encourage people to use the bridge when visiting the city centre.

