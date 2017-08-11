Top spook says United Kingdom faces Islamist terror threat for 20 years

Jonathan Evans, the former head of MI5, said the threat is a “generational problem” which will take decades to root out.

“Since 2013 there have been 19 attempted attacks that have been disrupted and even since the attack at Westminster [in March] we are told there have been six disruptions, so this is a permanent state of preparedness”. She has previously singled out the use of encryption as a problem.

He warned: “We’re at least 20 years into this”. My guess is that we will still be dealing with the long tail in another 20 years time.

Not a week goes by where Home Secretary Amber “real people” Rudd isn’t coming out with some bonkers comments: whether it’s understanding the “necessary hashtags” which terrorists are using or threatening to crack down on encryption because it’s ‘irrelevant to your average Joe‘.

Lord Jonathan Evans, the former chief of MI5 in the United Kingdom, acknowledged that encryption had got in the way of monitoring communication between extremists, but said this should not be used as an excuse to weaken security.

Lord Evans admitted that attacks such as those taking place in London in 2005, and after the Westminster attack in March had “energised” as potential terrorists could see that it was possible to avoid capture.

“Over that period, the threat has come and gone but the underlying threat has continued“.

“Whilst understandably there is a very acute concern about counter-terrorism, it is not the only national security threat that we face”.

“I think that the way that cyberspace is being used by criminals and by governments is a threat to the UK’s interests are widely and it’s very important that we should be seen and the country in which people can operate securely”.

A former British spy chief said on Friday that encryption of online communications was “very positive” for the country’s national security interests despite the difficulties that it poses for security services attempting to tackle militants.

And Lord Evans also warned that it was likely that Russian Federation was trying to interfere in the UK’s democracy.

“It would be extremely surprising if the Russians were interested in interfering in America and in France and in various other European countries but were not interested in interfering with the United Kingdom, because traditionally I think we have been seen as quite hawkish and therefore I would be surprised if there had not been attempts to interfere with our election”.