Toys “R” Us sets up new Times Square shop

Toys “R” Us is returning to Times Square for the holiday season.

The new 35,000 square-foot store will be located a few doors down from the original play palace at 1466 Broadway, inside the historic Knickerbocker Building. -Interactive Elements: In a nod to the company’s former Times Square location, a scaled-down animatronic dinosaur will also live on the second level.

“The Times Square holiday shop reunites our brand with an iconic NY destination, which we are thrilled about”, CEO Dave Brandon said in a statement.

The new store will include a dedicated play area for kids, and will have a particular focus on products aimed at city dwellers and visitors. The new store recreates this with zones like Movie HQ (tie-in products from upcoming blockbuster films), Hot and New (the trendiest toys for the holidays), “Star Wars” and Marvel merchandise, New York City memorabilia, and electronics and video games. Additionally, it will house a select assortment of electronic and entertainment items.

Level Two: More shops-within-shops like Lego and Nerf, plus “traditional toys” sorted into categories like preschool, dolls, learning, collectibles, and arts & crafts.

It will also have a play space for kids. -Lower Level: Here shoppers will find a wide variety of R/C, Hot Wheels, and action figures, as well as city-friendly modes of transportation such as bikes and scooters.

The new Times Square store will help promote Toys “R” Us’s online-ordering service, which lets customers pick out products on the internet and then fetch them in person. Joe Contrino, a spokesperson, said the lease for the temporary store will last “through at least the 2017 holiday season”. Landlord representation was provided by Brittany H. Bragg of Crown Retail Services, and Peter Ripka of Ripco Real Estate was the broker representation for Crown Retail Services.