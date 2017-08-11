Traders unhappy with riders in Bill allowing 24×7 shopping

The Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Bill 2017 will allow all such units to stay open seven days a week and schedule their own operational hours. The establishment in such case should provide transport and security measures. The CM said that though the shops will have the freedom to work extra hours, they will still have to seek police permission.

State Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar is confident that this legislation will generate employment.

On the other hand, establishments with more than ten employees will be scrutinised for their licences and services. “The same type of establishment and those located in the same area will have the same timings”, he said.

In a few months you may be able to shop, eat at restaurants and visit multiplexes late at night, with the state assembly passing a bill that allows such commercial establishments to remain open around the clock.

It would now be sent to the Legislative Council for discussion, where the ruling coalition of BJP and Shiv Sena do not hold the majority.

However, the reform bill which applies to shops, residential hotels, restaurants, theaters and places of public amusement, does not fall under Factories Act. It applies to establishments, including businesses involved in banking, stocks, medical practice, architects, engineers, tax consultants, accountants and professional consultants. Retailers welcomed the move but said they needed some clarifications.

According to a report byTimes of India, the bill put down in the assembly is applicable to restaurants, hotels, entertainment joints, shops and theatres. Restaurants in residential areas also need to apply for additional clearances.The FRTWA isn’t happy that the Bill allows shops to remain open 24×7 only after they obtain an area-wise consensus on the timings.Viren Shah, president, FRTWA, said, “The Bill that was passed past year allowed the closing time of shops and food-serving restaurants to the owner’s discretion”. The employers will be bound to make arrangements of crèche, where more than 50 women are working and canteen facilities if the employee count is over 100.