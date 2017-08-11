Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) Experiences Heavier than Usual Trading Volume

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has declined 25.70% since August 8, 2016 and is downtrending. Overall, volume was up 181.89% over the stocks normal daily volume. Lakewood Capital Management Lp owns 846,409 shares or 0.79% of their United States portfolio.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackrock Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Triple-S Management Corp. The stock spiked 19.52% last month and is down -6.81 this year. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corporation by 22.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of OH now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. As of the end of the quarter Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc had acquired 6,400 shares growing its holdings by 19.3%. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Investors of this company earned a return of 0.40% on the assets it owns in past twelve month. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triple-S Management Corporation by 81.1% in the first quarter. The mean target of $16.00 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $15.05 a share.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The P/E ratio is 53.96 and the market value is 513.28M. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Triple-S Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.57.

The insurance services provider posted revenue of $745.9 million in the period. More interesting news about Triple-S Management Corp. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 1,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) stock marked a gap of -11.45% off its 52 week- peak price value and pointed turn of 40.73% from its 52 week-bottom price value. It will be conducted, using available cash, through open-market purchases of Class B shares only, in accordance with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued. (NYSE:GTS) shares saw heavy trading volume with 277K shares changing hands in the last trading session.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The value of the investment in Triple-S Management Corporation went from $582,000 to $668,000 a change of 14.8% quarter over quarter.

At the present time, shares of Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) are worth at $21.28. The Firm offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s divisions include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.