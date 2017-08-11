2016 set new records for global surface temperature, sea surface temperature and greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. In essence, the report gives the lie to everything the administration is saying about how the notion that human activity contributes to climate change is just a theory and that no one can accurately might happen in the future, so let’s just keep on doing what we have been doing, which is finding new and creative ways to unleash more carbon that has been sequestered underground for millions of years.

“Scientists Fear Trump Will Dismiss Blunt Climate Report“, read the headline of the Times story.

The State of the Climate report said 2016 was the third consecutive year of record global warmth. The temperature of the region of the atmosphere just above the Earth’s surface, known as the troposphere, was also the highest on record, as was the global average for the surface of the sea.

The White House has criticized the Times for its reporting on the draft document, but Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it will “withhold comment on any draft report before its scheduled release date”.

As it detailed the conclusions of the draft report, the New York Times highlighted an equally scary prospect: That without the intervention of the New York Times, it might not have seen the light of day. Now, 13 agencies of the federal government have collaborated to produce a draft of the next report. While the Northern and Southern Plains, the Midwest, and the Northeast are getting wetter, much of the West, Southwest, and Southeast are getting drier.

“An article on Tuesday about a sweeping federal climate change report referred incorrectly to the availability of the report”, the Times’ correction reads. That would disrupt California’s highly engineered plumbing system, which relies on the Sierra snowpack to store water for the dry summers.

“The major indicators of climate change continued to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet”. Even though the increase is essentially negligible, the scientists warn that without major reductions in greenhouse-gas emissions, the temperature in the US will rise almost nine degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this century. It shows that 2016 was “very extreme and it is a cause for concern”, says NOAA climate scientist Jessica Blunden, a co-editor of the report.

The heat was the result of long-term global warming and a strong El Niño weather phenomenon, the report said. “That doesn’t change the larger point that scientists were anxious that the government wouldn’t approve the report or release it through normal channels”.

On global warming being a hoax invented by the Chinese, the previous National Climate Assessment, NASA, EPA, the National Academy of Sciences and many other scientific organizations say otherwise. “It should be alarming to everyone, because the impacts are going to get worse and worse if the politicians don’t act on what the science is telling them”. “It’s what we knew, written up”.

“This is the most comprehensive science report that has been published outside of the auspices of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, to my knowledge”, co-lead author Katharine Hayhoe of Texas Tech University told the BBC.

“This does not say that every extreme can or should be blamed on climate change, but some events are linked, with high confidence”, Alley added.