Trump Again Says Iran Violates 'Spirit' Of 'Horrible' Nuclear Agreement

President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted Iran for not “living up to the spirit” of the nuclear deal it reached in 2015 with world powers including the United States, and reiterated that he thought it was a “horrible agreement”.

“I personally don’t think they’re in compliance”, Trump told reporters in New Jersey.

The United States, Britain, France and Germany have complained several times to the United Nations, most recently last week, about Iran’s ballistic missile launches, which they contend are “in defiance” of a 2015 U.N. resolution enshrining the nuclear agreement.

But on July 17, the White House certified that the Islamic republic was in fact sticking to the nuclear agreement.

“I think you’ll see some very strong things taking place if they don’t get themselves in compliance”, he said.

"I think you'll see some very strong things taking place if they don't get themselves in compliance", he said.

Under U.S. law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days of Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal.

Since the implementation of the nuclear deal and lifting of nuclear-related sanctions, Iran has continued to develop and test ballistic missiles, defying the terms of UN Security Council resolution 2231, which “calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles created to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology”.