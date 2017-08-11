Trump’s DC hotel exceeds expectations making $2M so far in 2017

Yes, Donald Trump is using his presidency to make money – more money than normal while turning business losers into profit centers.

President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel has turned almost a $2 million profit this year, far exceeding expectations. The rate is significantly higher than neighboring hotels like the Four Seasons and Willard – making the Trump International Hotel one of the costliest in DC.

Trump International Hotel is located in the Old Post Office Building, just blocks away from the White House, and is leased by the Trump Organization from the General Services Administration, the federal agency that essentially acts as the government’s landlord.

Driving the profits are the extraordinary prices guests have been willing to pay for rooms, including members of Trump’s Cabinet who have stayed or lived there, as well as big spending on food and beverages in the meeting areas, bar and restaurant – spots frequented by members of Trump’s inner circle and other Republican leaders. The hotel cut rates in 1996 before Trump’s upset win for the presidency.

Numerous bills, of course, are paid for by the taxpayers – which means federal funds, which means conning the government and breaking the law. Those gains easily outweighed underperformance by the hotel’s retail, parking and Spa by Ivanka Trump, which all failed to meet the company’s expectations. As now a White House appointee, that raises serious ethical questions.

In accordance with the clause, Trump has promised to give the USA treasury any profits that come from foreign governments. The most recent legal challenge to Trump’s ownership of the property, filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in a NY district court on August 4, claimed that “no previous president has come to office with such disregard for conflicts-of-interest principles, or presented remotely the same risk of financial entanglement, foreign and domestic”.

Trump also profits from the 65 days he has spent at his various properties like Mar-a-Logo in Florida and his golf clubs elsewhere in the nation, where much of the funds spent by the government to house and feed him, his staff and security are paid to the his company.

“We are very proud of the success of the project”, the president’s son Eric Trump, who took over the company with his brother Don Jr., said in an email.