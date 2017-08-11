Trump’s unjustified boast about USA nuke power

NY [U.S.] President Donald Trump has expressed his desire to rid the world of nuclear weapons, however, saying that until other nations disarm, the United States will have the finest nuclear arsenal. “Until other nations disarm, the United States will remain the world’s top nuclear power”, Trump said during his Thursday press conference in bedminster, New Jersey.

Multiple parts of this tweet are incorrect. In the memorandum, Trump directed the secretary of defense to initiate a new review.

Washington Post reporter Karen Tumulty said on Twitter that it was actually Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, who launched a $1-trillion modernization of the nuclear arsenal. “Absolutely not, no”, Schwartz said.

While he would like to see a world without nuclear weapons, he said he was concerned that the United States had “fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity”. “And that’s not a bad thing”.

The White House later explained that the president was referring to his order in January to conduct a Nuclear Posture Review to ensure the United States nuclear deterrent is “modern, robust, flexible, resilient, ready, and appropriately tailored to deter 21st-century threats and reassure our allies”.

While the U.S.is in the process of modernizing its nuclear arsenal, it is a process that former President Barack Obama began some seven years ago, and one that could take decades to complete. And that’s not something unique to Trump’s administration.

“The Obama administration requested large increases for nuclear weapons programs at the Defense and Energy Departments to sustain and modernize the arsenal”, the association wrote in a recent fact sheet.

So while Trump may have said before he took office that the USA has to “strengthen and expand its nuclear capability”, not much has truly happened on that front just yet, no matter what you read on Twitter.