Trump’s White House is recruiting primary challengers against Republican Sen. Jeff Flake

According to CNN, Flake’s seat was one of 10 that could be claimed by the opposing party next year.

download full film Going in Style

A strong ally of President Trump and one of the most generous political benefactors is earmarking a six-figure donation to a super Political Action Committee (PAC) devoted to unseating Sen.

President Donald Trump and White House officials have had a series of conversations with prospective Republican candidates about challenging Arizona GOP Sen.

Mercer was a major donor to Trump’s presidential campaign and reportedly helped get both Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway jobs on the Trump campaign.

The president has pondered backing Flake’s challenger, former state senator Kelli Ward, and has even privately floated the possibility of putting millions of dollars in his own money behind her primary challenge.

An Arizona seat in the U.S. Senate held by Jeff Flake could be at risk of being taken by Democrats in the 2018 general election.

“I’m not sure about any potential funding of a campaign”, Sanders said. “Flake would serve his constituents much better if he was less focused on writing a book and attacking the president”.