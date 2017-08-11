Trump Says Banning Trans Service Members Did the Military a “Great Favor”

Trump, speaking to reporters at his New Jersey country club, said the issue of transgender service members had been “complicated” and “confusing” for the military. “I think I have great support – or I’ve had – great support from that community”. I got a lot of votes. Pentagon officials have said privately that they do not see how to expel current service members, or bar future ones from joining the military, without opening the Defense Department up to lawsuits. Key military officers and advisers said that the planned integration of openly trans service-members was the right way to go, and that Trump’s decision to insult and possible bar the 15,000 trans Americans now serving in the military went against the principles of the armed forces. “It’s been a very confusing issue for the military”.

On Wednesday, five transgender members of the US military, including Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, sued Trump over the transgender ban, saying he made the announcement without consulting senior military commanders.

Earlier this week, two gay rights groups filed a lawsuit to halt the proposed ban before it takes effect.

All the unidentified “Jane Doe” plaintiffs were previously men who have transitioned to being female.

“We arrived at our estimate by multiplying the number of now serving transgender service members by the cost of recruiting and training replacements”.

In short, President Trump doesn’t know the first thing about this policy he tweeted one morning two weeks ago, barely hours after likely learning his former campaign chairman’s home had just been searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation under a no-knock warrant.