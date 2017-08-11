Trump says he has no plans to fire Mueller

The special counsel and multiple congressional committees are examining Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

President Donald Trump said he hasn’t thought about firing Robert Mueller, the special counsel whose investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election is now examining some of the US president’s family members as well as current and former aides.

“I haven’t given it any thought”.

You know, like I guarantee that if we went around and looked at everybody who made a speech or whatever these people did, that’s up to them. “You say, ‘Oh, I’m going to dismiss him.’ No, I’m not dismissing anybody”. “But I also want the Senate and the House to come out with their findings”.

But with decades of experience in Washington, Mueller has broad bipartisan support.

Yet earlier this week, Trump’s chief lawyer indicated the president was looking to cooperate with Mueller. CNN reported last week that the special counsel is now, despite the president’s protests, “on the Trump money trail”.

“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing”, Dowd said.

On Twitter, Trump has suggested that Mueller and members of his legal team have conflicts of interest because of donations to Democratic political candidates.

President Trump commented to reporters Thursday on his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions in light of his past criticisms over Sessions recusing himself from the Russian Federation investigation.

Trump cannot fire Mueller directly, but he can fire Sessions.

Trump, who had criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russian Federation investigation, said Thursday that their relationship is “is what it is”.

Reports surfaced last week that Mueller had impaneled a grand jury in Washington.

Trump also told reporters Thursday that he had not talked to the Federal Bureau of Investigation or Sessions about the pre-dawn raid on the home of his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

“I thought it was a very, very strong signal, or whatever”, the president said Thursday, adding that he had not spoken with Manafort for some time. He’s like a lot of other people, probably makes consultant fees from all over the place.

Asked if “Mueller should be able to investigate whether Donald Trump had any financial dealings with Russia,”70 percent of Americans said he should be able to, while only 25 percent agreed with Trump that his finances should be out of bounds”.

Both Manafort and Flynn had to retroactively register as foreign agents for previous work they did for foreign governments. Now, as far as somebody else, where did they file the right papers, or did they forget to file a paper.