Trump reluctantly signed the sanctions into law, arguing they infringed on his presidential powers.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that “this had created serious mistrust”, adding that the United States would respond to Moscow’s decision.

“I want to thank him, because we’re trying to cut down on payroll and as far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll“, said President Trump to the press, according to The New York Times.

On Twitter, however, his comments were widely taken literally.

It is not clear how the Russian president kicking out US diplomats would remove them from the USA payroll, as CNBC reports.

A report by CNBC maintains that it is unknown exactly how Putin’s move will save the USA money. The legislation removes presidential discretion to lift sanctions, an extraordinary repudiation that indicates how anxious lawmakers of both parties are about this president’s fondness for Russia’s dictator.

Now the question is whether the administration will do anything at all to respond to Putin’s enforced downsizing of the US mission in Russian Federation.

It is true that in these long, humid summer days, dominated as they are by the internal antics of the White House, such global dangers seem remote, with nobody wanting to believe that the worst-case scenarios are possible.

Some fresh air is clearly needed to make Trump’s relationship to Russian Federation more transparent, but there’s no indication we’ll get that any time soon.

Will Trump do any of this?

Then, this week, there was the placing of sanctions on Venezuela’s criminal dictator Nicolas Maduro, who has lost all legitimacy by usurping the democratically elected Na-tional Assembly and replacing it with a crony “constituent assembly”. Whatever the case, Trump’s unwillingness to get tough with Russian Federation saps his credibility, strengthens suspicions of collusion with the Kremlin, worries our Eastern European allies and undermines America’s standing in the world.

But the Trump-Putin bromance wasn’t fated to last.