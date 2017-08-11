(TSE:T) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

The dividend payment was $0.358 per share for the quarter which comes to $1.43 on an annualized basis.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.35 during the last trading session. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 72.39% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 4,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Atria Investments Llc holds 43,379 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 25,163 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $139.13 billion valuation.

Trading was heavy with 439K shares changing hands by the end of trading on Friday.

Since May 5, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $7.40 million activity. Shares for $3.43 million were sold by Kerr – II James Y. FANCHER SCOTT W sold $499,603 worth of stock or 2,721 shares. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 60% are positive. The Southern Company had 35 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

05/06/2015 – TELUS Corporation was upgraded to “buy” by analysts at Zacks. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ON in report on Tuesday, August 8 with “Underperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) on Monday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, August 7.

Goldman Sachs started coverage with an initial rating of “Neutral”. On Friday, March 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 20 by Deutsche Bank.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 115 funds opened positions while 706 raised stakes. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0.06% invested in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) for 23,447 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 2.22 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Southern Co (NYSE:SO). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Southern Co (NYSE:SO). Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 12,984 shares. Stevens Lp owns 0.11% invested in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) for 55,802 shares. Allianz Asset Ag invested in 0.52% or 13.54M shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.93% stake.

Among 9 analysts covering Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TELUS has a 52-week low of $45.67 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

The biggest institutional shareholders in TELUS Corporation include Royal Bank Of Canada which owns 40 million shares in the company valued at $1.29 B million. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of TELUS Corporation in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm earned “Sector Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 5 by IBC.

02/07/2017 – TELUS Corporation was upgraded to “outperform” by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $63,864,000 after buying an additional 133,450 shares during the period.