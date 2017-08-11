‘Tube fire’ at Oxford Circus sparks evacuation in central London

Passengers posted photos of what appears to be smoke pouring out of a Bakerloo Line train on social media as thousands of commuters were evacuated, reported The Independent.

People in carriages could be seen covering their faces as the smoke moved through the Tube train during this morning’s rush hour.

Tom Richell was about to enter the station as alarms were sounded.

When the train pulled in they were evacuated and smoke quickly started filling the station.

Don’t go near Oxford Circus. We all didn’t know why we were running though. “But once I got away from Oxford Circus and I reached Great Marlborough Street I checked Twitter and saw that there was a fire”.

The entire line has now been suspended while emergency services respond to the incident.

A spokesman for Transport for London said: ‘Oxford Circus is now closed and cleared of people.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene at 8.50am and that three fire engines had been sent.