Wayde van Niekerk made history on Thursday night at the IAAF World Championships, storming to the silver medal in the men’s 200m final in London.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was 0.13 seconds off bronze in fourth, another close miss for Britain to go with the fourth places for Laura Muir in the 1500m, Kyle Langford in the 800m and Callum Hawkins in the marathon.

Before the event, van Niekerk had been favourite to take the title vacated by the retiring Usain Bolt. “I’m so proud of the title, which means a lot to me”, said Guliyev.

“I work just as hard as every other competitor”.

But those efforts may have taken their toll in the least preferred of his two events, and he exhausted down the home straight to finish sixth in 20.44, his slowest time all week.

Kenya remain second on three gold, one silver and three bronze.

Guliyev held his hands over his mouth in sheer disbelief after the slow race – the slowest final since 2003.

Guliyev said his victory shouldn’t be looked at as a shock.

Van Niekerk, who has set his sights on the 100m/200m double at next year’s Commonwealth Games, described his world championships campaign as a “rollercoaster”.

Bolt had tipped the South African could take over his mantle as the star of world athletics, and van Niekerk had completed the first half of the equation by winning the 400m final.

“I was competing against some of the best athletes in the world, so it didn’t bother me that the attention was on them”, he said.

Among the eight sprinters lined up at the start of the world 200 meters final and the 56,000 people in the crowd watching, only one man probably thought Ramil Guliyev would be the victor, and that was the Turkish athlete himself.

The Azerbaijan-born sprinter was in the middle of a tightly-contested pack at the halfway stage but streaked past Van Niekerk in the closing stages to pip the South African to the line in 20.09.

Makwala, at the end of the saga that started with a stomach virus early in the week, followed by a forced quarantine and belated entry in the 200 heats, failed to sustain the early pace and quickly fell out of contention. “I really feel I worked hard for tonight and I gave it my all”.

Triple jump great Christian Taylor added another medal to his haul with a third world title, after a ding-dong battle with U.S. teammate Will Claye.

Taylor was not in the world record breaking form he had promised in the build-up to the event but did enough to top the podium in the triple jump. The two-time Olympic champion won with a leap of 17.68 meters. “I delivered my best race at the right time and I’m so happy to be world champion”, he said.