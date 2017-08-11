Turkey detains 42 suspected militants in raids

Thirty members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization were detained as part of counter-terrorism operations in Turkey’s Adana province, the Adana Police Department said August 11.

Police detained 22 suspected Daesh militants in operations across the eastern province of Elazig, security sources said.

The seized drugs and goods were estimated to be worth at least 29 million Turkish lira ($8.19 million); companies and people involved in smuggling were also fined, it added.

On Thursday, Turkish authorities detained a suspected Daesh militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to bring down a United States plane at the Incirlik air base, Dogan news agency said.

In another statement, Turkish Armed Forces said three PKK terrorists were killed in a separate airstrike in Karadag area in Hakkari’s Semdinli district.