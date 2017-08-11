Twins LHP Dietrich Enns to start Thursday against Brewers

First baseman/designated hitter Kennys Vargas was sent back to Triple-A in order to make room for Enns on the 25-man roster. They remained 1 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot. Enns has missed almost two months this season due to injury, but he’s thrown very well when healthy, making 9 appearances in the minor leagues (8 of them with AAA and one rehab appearance), throwing 51 1/3 innings, with a 2.10 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 12/51 BB/K ratio. The 44-year-old right-hander scattered five hits and a walk over seven innings to improve to 2-and-1 with Minnesota. The Minnesota Twins have won six straight games when scoring more than one run. Zach Davies will get the start for Milwaukee.

Colon, swinging even harder his next time up, struck out on four pitches in the fifth. Brian Dozier ads the Twins with 109 hits and 62 RBI while Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario have combined for 203 hits and 112 RBI. In 173 Triple-A plate appearances, Vargas is hitting.221 with eight homers and 24 driven in.

Dietrich Enns will make his Major League debut tonight for the Twins.

Vargas had been recalled on Wednesday when Minnesota put left-hander Adalberto Mejia on the disabled list.

Enns, 26, could start as soon as Thursday night against the Brewers.

Enns was drafted in the 19th round by the Yankees in 2012 after playing college ball at Central Michigan.

He along with minor-league pitcher Zack Littell were traded by the Yankees’ organization to the Twins for pitcher Jaime Garcia in late July.

Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs in five-and-two-thirds innings to fall to 1-1 with the loss.