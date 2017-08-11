Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 49.05% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insiders now own 0.90% of total outstanding shares. The institutional investor held 154,185 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $5.58 million, down from 260,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $38,366,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 46.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 545,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.41% with the market. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,997,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $687,667,000 after buying an additional 1,819,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.07 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc“. After a recent spot-check, the stock has touched $15.86 which represents a change from the open of -1.00%. Twitter, Inc. The firm’s market cap is $11.54 billion.

Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03.

30 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 693.22 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 739 million and 652.4 million respectively. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. Twitter’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter past year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beta is also an important valuation ratio for analyzing the stock of the company, TWTR has Beta of 1.04 while its industry and Sector’s beta remains at 1.1 and 1.29 respectively. Further, analysts have a 12 month target price of $15.96 on company shares. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 28th. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Twitter, Inc. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $16,544,706.00.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 373,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock attained the volume of 7748399 shares contrast to its average daily volume of 18.01M shares. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,802,908.16. Robert Kaiden, CAO disclosed the sale of 7,775 shares. Insiders sold 3,022,773 shares of company stock worth $55,246,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.