Twitteratti not happy with Madhubala’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

The wax statue, which was unveiled on Thursday, has been styled in her most admired character of “Anarkali” from the 1960 classic Mughal-E-Azam.

Artists in the United Kingdom took six months to create the wax statue of the iconic actress. The studio specialist revealed that a lot of research went into the making of the wax figure including meeting the family members and researching in detail with the help of her photos and videos available.

The statue gracefully encapsulated the beauty of the Mughal-E-Azam actress Madhubala. She was overwhelmed to see her sister’s figure.

Late actress Madhubala was one of the most lovely divas in Bollywood and to etch her image in our minds, a wax statue of the actress has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. She praised the efforts of the artist who worked for overs six months to create the figure of the actress.

However, Madhubala’s younger sibling Madhur Brij Bhushan, present at the occasion, seemed very impressed with the statue.

“There was a time when I wanted Madhuri Dixit to play the role of Madhubala in her biopic but now it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan as she has the same naughtiness that Madhubala used to have and she is a lovely actress too”, Madhur said.

Wax figures of cricket icon Kapil Dev, singer Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal have already been unveiled by the museum, which is expected to open to public later this year.