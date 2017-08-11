Two IMPD officers hurt after suspect crashes into patrol cars during pursuit

Both suspects have sbeen arrested and the auto has been recovered by IMPD.

One suspect is in custody and police continue to search for a second suspect after a Southport officer was struck by a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Police say the suspect then hit a second officer’s auto in the area of 19th Street & Kessler Boulevard during the subsequent chase.

Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m.to the the scene near St. Paul St. and Prospect St.

The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his back and arm and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an officer witnessed the motorcycle run a red light at 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

After the second officer was hit, another officer hit and disabled the suspect’s truck. Both officers are expected to be OK.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after being tazed.

Police apprehended one suspect a short time later.