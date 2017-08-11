U.S. aircraft carrier conducting first ever visit to Vietnam

America’s growing alliance with Vietnam will likely irritate China, which has greatly expanded its influence in Vietnamese territories in the South China Sea. “The Ministers also directed their staffs to work toward arranging a first [U.S. aircraft] carrier visit to Vietnam once technical conditions permit”.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the North Korean regime should cease any consideration of actions that would “lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people”.

“The two leaders agreed that a strong U.S. -Vietnam defense relationship promotes regional and global security”, adds the Pentagon.

Washington and Hanoi have signaled a mutual desire to improve relations nearly at the exact moment Vietnam has emerged as one of the most outspoken critics of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea.

While the US maintains no claims of sovereignty over any part of the South China Sea, officials are concerned that China could eventually dictate which vessels would be allowed to sail or fly there. A number of nations, including Japan and the United States, have refused to acknowledge China’s territorial stakes, declaring them illegal according to worldwide law.

The U.S. signed a peace accord with North Vietnam in 1973 after nearly a decade of war during which America was allied with South Vietnam.

U.S. Pacific Fleet ships routinely patrol the South China Sea, engaging in so-called freedom of navigation operations near disputed islands occupied or militarized by China.

The defense ministers agreed on a visit by a USA aircraft carrier to Vietnam next year – the first such visit since the Vietnam War ended in 1975. Last month, they were forced to suspend off shore oil drilling as a result of pressure from Beijing.