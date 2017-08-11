U.S. destroyer challenges China’s claims in South China Sea

China has accused the United States government of violating worldwide laws as well as severely harming Beijing’s sovereignty and security when it sanctioned a U.S. navy destroyer to carry out a “freedom of navigation operation” near a disputed island in the West Philippine Sea/South China Sea.

China has built seven man-made islets in the South China Sea’s hotly contested Spratly chain, with three boasting military-grade airfields – including Mischief Reef – despite a 2015 vow by Chinese President Xi Jinping not to further “militarize” them.

The South China Sea is filled with small islands, reefs and shoals and there are many territorial disputes between countries in the area.

McCain on Thursday entered the waters near Mishchief Reef in the Spratly Islands to carry out freedom of navigation operations in the area, reports Efe news.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, and comes as Trump is seeking China’s cooperation to rein in North Korea.

“The Chinese side is very displeased and will make solemn representations to the USA”, the ministry said in a statement. “The Chinese military is firmly opposed to such flaunting of force and promotion of militarization in the region by the US, which could easily trigger accidents at sea and in the air”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday the operation had violated Chinese and global law, “seriously” impairing the country’s sovereignty and security as well as “endangering lives”. “This clearly shows who does not want a stable South China Sea and who is the major force driving the militarisation in these waters”, Geng said.

Territorial waters are generally defined by worldwide law as extending at most 12 nautical miles from a country’s coastline.

“All operations are conducted in accordance with global law and demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail, and operate wherever worldwide law allows”, she said.

China today expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” with the USA over the sail-by. Sailing within those 12 miles is meant to show that the United States does not recognise territorial claims there.

Mischief Reef is one of the islands where China is building military facilities.

“As you all know, U.S. forces will operate in the Asia-Pacific region”. The problem with suspending them, as even this editorial acknowledges, is that many of America’s regional allies see the operations as tangible reminders of the US commitment to keeping the South China Sea open for business.

China’s sovereignty claim over the sea has been challenged by five regional nations – Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Beijing and ASEAN Foreign Ministers have recently adopted a framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

On the other hand, China stressed that all its activities in this area are carried out in accordance with the worldwide law and that Japan is not in a stance to interfere.