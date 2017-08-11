U.S. inflation numbers seen edging higher; Old Mutual split news in focus

Falling services costs drove U.S. wholesale inflation down in July, marking the first contraction in almost a year, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Yet a significant minority – 21 of the 75 surveyed – estimate that inflation stayed subdued last month, with the core gauge rising only 0.1 percent.

Stripping out the volatile food and energy components, consumer prices gained 0.1 per cent for the fourth straight month.

Core wholesale prices have risen 1.9% in the same span, down from a 2% rate in June.

Inflation has been low throughout this recovery.

The resolution of that debate will go a long way toward determining whether the Federal Reserve presses ahead with its plan for one more interest-rate increase this year.

Taking the above numbers into account, markets are less confident that the Fed will deliver another rate hike this year, as Fed policymakers will want to see evidence that inflation is moving back towards 2% goal before raising rates further.

The Federal Reserve expects “very weak” USA inflation to rebound thanks to a slide in the dollar and to a labor market that keeps getting hotter, one of the Fed’s most influential officials said in comments that reinforce its gradual policy-tightening plan. But economists suggest unless the reading for national consumer prices comes in much higher than anticipated, senior Fed officials would likely sit on their decision for a rate increase in December to focus on preparing market participants for a winding down of the balance sheet in the September policy meeting. Unemployment in July returned to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.

Last month, gasoline prices were unchanged after tumbling 2.8 per cent in June.

Food costs showed no gain in July after rising by 0.6 percent in June.

US stock markets were set to trade lower as the price report was released early Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on pace to drop for the third session in a row.